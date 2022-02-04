J.Z. George’s bats came to life as the Jaguars had 15 hits en route to a 19-4 Region 2-2A win over Charleston High School last Friday in North Carrollton.

The Jaguars (5-9 overall, 2-6 in region) scored two runs in the first, one in the second, 10 in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Brandon McKenzie (5-3) got the win as he went four innings, allowing one hit and fanning five. Alex Criss pitched the fifth frame.

Charlie Wilson had two singles, a double and drove in three runs. Criss had three singles and scored twice, and Alan Busby had two singles, a double and scored four times. McKenzie had a double, and Dylan Nobles, Kevin Favela, Laike Shute, Keiyhaun Wilks and Colten Acy had a single each.

The Jaguars dropped a 12-2 decision at Central Holmes Christian School last Thursday in Lexington.

Central Holmes plated three runs in the second frame, four in the fourth and five in the fifth. J.Z. George scored a run each in the fourth and fifth innings.

Wilks (0-5) took the loss on the mound. He had a single at the plate and scored one run.

Busby had a double and scored a run, and Criss and Shute had a single apiece.

Wilks drove in five runs with a home run and single in leading the Jaguars to a 14-2 Region 2 win over Charleston on April 4 in North Carrollton.

Wilks, who plays first base, also scored three runs. The home run was an inside-the-park grand slam.

Criss chipped in with three singles and a run scored, and McKenzie had two doubles and scored two runs. Busby had a double and scored three times, and Zac Lowe had a single. Shute got on base three times and scored twice.

McKenzie got the win on the mound, striking out 10.

J.Z. George played a doubleheader against region foe Leflore County Monday.

J.Z. George Softball

J.Z. George’s girls fast-pitch softball team dropped to 2-14 overall and 0-7 in Region 4-2A in games played last week.

The Lady Jags fell 15-0 at district foe Eupora last Friday, and fell 26-1 to Columbus last Thursday in a game played in North Carrollton. They dropped a 24-0 decision to Bruce last Monday.

J.Z. George was slated to visit East Webster Tuesday and go to Riverside Thursday.

J.Z. George archery

The J.Z. George high school archery team shot last Wednesday at the AIMS state tournament at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center in Jackson.

The Jaguars placed fifth overall in the Class 2A division with 2,585 team points. Mize Attendance Center was first with 3,256 points, and Pine Grove second with 3,148 points. Our Lady Academy was third with 2,961 points, and Northeast Lauderdale fourth with 2,689 points.

The top 12 scorers for the Jaguars were Colten Acy (272), Emily Follett (237), Mason James (235), Jayden Stewart (220), Rana Al-Rabahi (216), Mikhail Sanders (207), Jayden Cornish (206), Zachary Givens (203), Richard Foster (198), Abby Beech (192) and Charles Ansley (186).

Others who shot with their scores were Tyler Duren (185), Mackenzie Mims (181), Khadejah Davis (181), Christin Bankston (180), Wesley Wilbanks (180) and Jakilya Ghoston (151).