WHS Athletic Award Slideshow

Wed,05/18/22-5:03PM, 258 Reads

WHS Athletic Awards 2022 Archery Awards Bailey Holly - Best Female Archer, Jacob Bullard - Best Male Archer Baseball All District Honoarable Mention: Ja’Mes Bays, Aubrey Bailey. All-District: Griffin Faulkner, Gavin Vance, Kam’ron Robinson, Connor Helms, Jacob Myers, Danarius Robinson Baseball Awards Gavin Vance - Rookie of the Year, Kam’ron Robinson - Most Improved, Connor Helms - Best Defensive Player, Jacob Myers - Cole Holland Pitching Award, Danarius Robinson - BoBo Stewart Hitting Award Not Pictured - Wyatt Boone - Coaches Award Basketball - Boys All Division 3-3A Jaiwain Small, Damariya Mister, Clifford Lee, Tyshuan Clark Basketball - Boys Awards Jaiwain Small - Best Offensive, Damariya Miter - Best Defensive, Clifford Lee - Most Valuable Player, Tyshuan Clark - Billy Wells Award Not Pictured - Mykel McGee - Most Improved Basketball - Girls All Division 3-3A Jasmine McMath, Jayla Campbell, Za’Miya Griffin Basketball - Girls Awards Mikhiyah Crawford - Coach’s Award, Markashia Burnett - 6th Man Award Cheer Service Awards Radleigh Woods, Madyson Small, Mason Boyette Cross Country Awards Noah Durham - Best Male Cross Country Runner, Anna Beth Walton - Best Female Cross Country Runner Dance Awards Ja’Terria Topps - Coach’s Award, Amy Claire Coburn - Most Valuable Dancer, Aniya Jones - Best Teammate Fantastic 44 - Hank Aaron Sports Academy Danarius Robinson FastPitch All-Division 3-3A Emma Marshall, Dorothy Martin-Derrick, Olivia Swindle, Mary Beth Brannon FastPitch Awards Chasity Washington - Most Improved Player, Olivia Swindle - Most Valuable Player, Emily Casiday - Best Defensive Player, Hailey Burton - Coach’s Award, Mary Beth Brannon - Best Offensive Player Football 1st Team All Region 3-3A Griffin Faulkner - Long Snapper, Chase Richardson - Defensive Back, Fred Clark - Line Backer, Javien Jackson - Defensive Line, Marlonzo Small - Defensive Line, Noah Durham - Kicker, Timothy Gross - Offensive Line, Tyler Abel - Offensive Line Football 3A All-State Jekeyvion Burnley - 2nd Team - Quarterback, Tyler Abel - 1st Team - Offensive Line, Deri’aun Townsend - 3A Offensive Most Valuable Player Football Awards Jekeyvion Burnley - Coach’s Award, Deri’aun Townslend - Coach’s Award, Marlonzo Small - Snap to the Whistle Award Football 2nd Team All Region 3-3A Tyler Lockhard - Line Backer, Khristian Williams - Line Backer, Ja’Mes Bays - Defensive Back, Danarius Robinson - Athlete, Kam’ron Robinson - Wide Receiver, Kirven McCrory - Tight End/Half Back Football 2021 Region 3-3A MVPs Eric Boone - Defensive Most Valuable Player, Jekeyvion Burnley - Offensive Most Valuable Player, Deri’aun Townsend - Overall Most Valuable Player iFight TeamDees Scholarship Griffin Faulkner, Becky Dees, Mason Boyette Lindy Callahan Scholarship Nominees Griffin Faulkner, Alexandra Guzman Mac Butler Awards Noah Durham, Deri’aun Townsend Percy Legg Memorial Scholarship Connie Legg, Deri’aun Townsend, Noah Durham, Griffin Faulkner, Erin Cox Scholar Athlete Alexandra Guzman Senior Athletes Row 1: Jasmine McMath, Alexis Phillips, Za’Miya Griffin, Mason Boyette, Mikhiyah Crawford, Hannah Hicks, Alexandra Guzman, Madyson Small, Radleigh Woods, Ambrel Homrighausen Row 2: Noah Durham, Cole Cochran, Griffin Faulkner, Damariya Mister, Clifford Lee, Jekeyvion Burnley, Jacob Myers, Tyshuan Clark, Khristian Williams, Zachary Jefcoat, Deri’aun Townsend, Marlonzo Small, Jeremy Saffold, Timothy Gross, Jacob Bullard Not Pictured: Dylan Bartlett, Breanna Brownlee, James Gray, Mykel McGee, Daylon Miller, Cassie Thomas, Daquariana Wallace Soccer - Boys All District Noah Durham, Griffin Faulkner, Aubrey Bailey Soccer - Boys Awards Eric Boone - Rookie of the Year, Bobby Joe McCrary - Coach’s Award, Griffin Faulkner - Best Defensive, Noah Durham - Best Defensive Soccer - Girls All Division 3-3A Bailey Holly, Hannah Hicks, Ambrel Homrighausen, Murry Catherine Alderman, Mason Boyette Soccer - Girls Awards Ambrel Homrighausen - Most Valuable, Murry Catherine Alderman - Best Offensive Player, Mary Beth Brannon - Best Defensive Player Not Pictured - Sofia Guzman - Rookie of the Year Tennis @ State Kirven McCrory, Jemarius Sanders, Jordan Leech, Khristian Williams, Molly Tompkins, Radleigh Woods, Janey Beth Williams, Murry Catherine Alderman Not Pictured - Lana Branch Tennis Awards Khristian Willaims - Hustle Award, Kirven McCrory - Coach’s Award, Murry Catherine Alderman - Most Dedicated Player Tiger and Lady Tiger Awards Griffin Faulkner - Tiger Award, Jasmine McMath - Lady Tiger Award Track - Boys @ State Khristian Williams, Jayden Washington, Kylan Stinson, Ahmaud Seawood, Troylando Eden, Jeremy Saffold, DJ Lee, Noah Durham Track - Boys Awards Ahmaud Seawood - Coach’s Award, Jeremy Saffold - Most Improved Runner, Noah Durham - Leadership Award Track - Girls @ State Anna Beth Walton, Bella Durham, Mikhiyah Crawford, Tamari Ford, Ariella Jones, Jasmine McMath, Ta’Nhya Knight, Brycelyn Townsend Track - Girls Awards Jasmine McMath - Leadership Award, Mikhiyah Crawford - Most Improved, Ariella Jones - Coach’s Award Volleyball All Division 3-3A Amber Stewart, Jasmine McMath, Eden Leech, Mary Beth Brannon Volleyball Awards Amber Stewart - Most Valuable Player, Eden Leech - Best Server, Olivia Swindle - Coach’s Award, Dorothy Martin-Derrick - Most Improved Player, Emma Marshall - Best Offensive Player, Mary Beth Brannon - Best Defensive Player Wendy’s High School Heisman Griffin Faulkner

