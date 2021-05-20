With the warm weather here, my favorite meals for supper are sandwiches. I love fresh sandwiches served with a deviled eggs or cucumbers as sides. Fresh and delicious.

We always had a huge garden growing up. You really don't understand how those delicious veggies taste until you are older. We planted a small garden this year. I'm so excited about fresh tomatoes, squash and cucumbers.

I hope y'all enjoy these recipes.

Traditional Chicken Salad

2 cups cooked chicken chopped

½ cup mayonnaise

1 stalk celery chopped

1 green onion diced (or chives or red onion)

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon seasoned salt

Pepper to taste

1 teaspoon fresh dill optional

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and mix well.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve as a sandwich or over salad.

Egg Salad

8 eggs

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard

¼ cup chopped green onion

Salt and pepper to taste

1 teaspoon paprika

Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.

Place the chopped eggs in a bowl, and stir in the mayonnaise, mustard and green onion. Season with salt, pepper and paprika. Stir and serve on your favorite bread or crackers.

Tuna Melt

1/3 cup mayonnaise

Juice from 1/2 lemon

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

2 cans tuna (I use white in water)

1 rib celery, finely chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

8 slices of sourdough bread

2 tablespoons butter

1 tomato, sliced

8 slices of cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes (if using).

Drain tuna then add to mayonnaise mixture. Use a fork to break up tuna into flakes. Add celery, pickles, red onion, and parsley and toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper.

Butter one side of each bread slice. Top an unbuttered side with approximately 1/2 cup of tuna salad, 2 to 3 slices tomato, and 2 slices of cheese. Top with another slice of bread, buttered side facing up. Repeat with remaining ingredients and place on a large baking sheet. Bake until cheese is melty, 5 to 8 minutes.

Cucumber Sandwich

8 ounces cream cheese softened

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons fresh dill chopped

1 teaspoon fresh chives chopped

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 long cucumber, thinly sliced

1 loaf sliced bread crusts removed

With a hand mixer mix cream cheese and mayonnaise in a small bowl until smooth. Stir in herbs, garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste.

Spread bread slices with cream cheese mixture.

Thinly slice cucumbers. Layer over half of the bread slices. Top with additional herbs if desired.

Top with remaining bread slice, remove crusts if desired and cut each sandwich into 3 pieces.

Serve immediately or cover and store up to 24 hours.

Pimento Cheese

2 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (Optional)

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced (Optional)

1 (4 ounce) jar diced pimento, drained

Salt and black pepper to taste

Place the Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, onion powder, minced jalapeno, and pimento into the large bowl of a mixer. Beat at medium speed, with paddle if possible, until thoroughly combined. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.