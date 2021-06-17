Peaches are getting ripe and delicious, and they always remind me of summer time. Growing up, our family had fruit trees everywhere. We always had homemade jellies and jams. I remember Momma making peach preserves and the smell of our kitchen was heavenly. Remembering those days, make me want to move back to the country. Life was simple and happy.

I thought I'd share with you some delicious peach recipes. Our garden is growing so be prepared for some more garden fresh recipes.

Have a great week!

Brown Sugar Grilled Peaches

2 large peaches or 4 small

2 tablespoons unsalted butter melted

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

In a small bowl combine brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Set aside.

Cut the peaches into quarters and remove the pit. For small peaches, cut into halves.

Brush the butter over the cut sides of the peaches.

Preheat the grill or grill pan over medium heat. Make sure to clean the grill grates and grease with vegetable oil.

Once the grill is hot, place the peaches cut side down and cook until grill marks are achieved, about 2 minutes. Grill the other cut side of the peach for 2 minutes.

Flip the peaches over and sprinkle the surface with the brown sugar-spice mixture. Drizzle some of the melted butter on top to help melt the sugar.

Cook until the sugar turns into a glaze and the peaches are soft, about 2 minutes. If desired, sprinkle on more brown sugar topping.

Transfer peaches to a serving dish, enjoy with a scoop of ice cream or serve with a salad.

Skillet Bourbon Peach Cobbler with Cinnamon Sugar Dumplings

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup bourbon or Jack Daniel's Whiskey

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

6 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches

Dumplings

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1/3 cup plus 1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Melt butter in a 9-inch cast iron skillet.

Once butter is melted add sugar, bourbon, and flour and mix well. Simmer for 2 minutes.

Add peaches and reduce heat to medium-low.

Meanwhile, make the dumplings by combining the flour, 1/3 cup sugar, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Whisk well.

Add the milk, melted butter, and vanilla. Stir just until a dough forms. Drop by tablespoon over the peaches. Sprinkle with remaining 2 teaspoons of sugar.

Place on a baking sheet in case any overflows and bake for 20 minutes. Serve warm with ice cream.

Notes

If you don't have a 9-inch cast iron skillet, you can cook the peach portion in a nonstick skillet and then transfer it to a 9-inch cake pan or baking dish.

Homemade Peach Ice Cream

5 peaches

¾ cup white granulated sugar

1 can evaporated milk

1 can sweetened condensed milk

3 cups half and half

1 cup heavy cream

Remove skin, pit peaches puree in food processor.

Blend sugar, evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk, half and half and heavy cream. Add peach puree.

Chill mixture in the freezer for about 15 minutes and add to chilled ice cream bowl attachment. Churn 25 minutes OR freeze until firm in the freezer, about 6 hours.

Notes

Make sure your peaches are ripe for the sweetest flavor. You can use slightly soft/over ripe peaches, just be sure that they aren’t bruised.

Cover with plastic wrap or place in a freezer bag and freeze up to 2 weeks. After that time ice crystals may form but it will still be edible for up to 2 or 3 months.