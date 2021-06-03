The Montgomery County Arts Council will hold its annual Summer Youth Theatre June 7-27. This year’s show will be "The Sound of Music." Registration will be on Saturday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 208 Summit Street in Winona.

SYT, a three-week summer workshop, was started by Patti Finley and now under the direction of Paula McCaulla, and it is for students in grades K-12. The workshop, which will emphasize the performing arts through song, dance, drama, and set design, will be held from 1p.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday of the two weeks and from 10am – 4 p.m. the last week. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

There is a $50 fee for attending the workshop, but t-shirts and DVDs are included. For each additional child there will be a $25 fee.

The performances will be on Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m.

For more information, call Paula McCaulla, Executive Director, at 662-417-3429.