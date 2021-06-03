Mr. and Mrs. Shae Ferguson of Winona announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Mary Margaret Ferguson, to James Trevor Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Moore of Kosciusko.

Miss Ferguson is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Middleton and the late Jimmy Moorman, all of Winona; Ms. Mildred Adams of Sumner and Mr. Harold Ferguson of Greenwood. Mr. Moore is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Bud Moore and Mr. Sammy Yates, all of Kosciusko and the late Mrs. Dorothy Philyaw of Winona.

Miss Ferguson graduated from Winona Christian School and has a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Mississippi. She is pursuing a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Mississippi.

Mr. Moore graduated from Kosciusko high school. He also earned an Associate’s degree from Holmes Community College in industrial technology.

The couple will exchange vows at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the home of James and Gloria Middleton in Winona with a reception to follow.

All relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend.

Following the wedding, the couple will make their home in Kosciusko.