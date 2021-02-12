IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

CHARLES BRENT VANCE PETITIONER

VERSUS CAUSE NO. 21-cv-170

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW WALTER NOBLE VANCE, DECEASED AND BETTY JO CHESTEEN, FORMERLY KNOWN AS BETTY JO VANCE, DECEASED

DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Any and all persons having or claiming an interest in certain real property described as follows and heirs-at-law of Walter Noble Vance, Deceased and Betty Jo Chesteen, Deceased, formerly known as Betty Jo Vance, Deceased.

INDEX:

PARCEL 1: Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 5 East; SE 1/4 of NW 1/4 PARCEL 2: Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 5 East; SE 1/4 of NW 1/4

PARCEL 1: .46 acre located on the west side of the public road in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 5 East, described by metes and bounds as follows: Beginning at the J. N. Muirhead-W.N. Vance lot corner on the west boundary of the public road which is 447 feet south of the NE corner of the said SE 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 35 as a Point of Beginning, and running thence East 400 feet to a stake; thence North 71 feet to a stake at the Muirhead- Austin lot corner; thence South 82 degrees East along the Muirhead-Austin lot line fence 400 feet to a stake on the west boundary of the public road; thence South along the west boundary of said road 28 feet to the Point of Beginning.

PARCEL 2: .4 acres. Part of SE 1/4 of NW 1/4 of Section 35, Township 19 North, Range 5 East, described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of the L.V. Lott place at a stake on the west boundary of the public road which is 14 chains north of center of Section 35 as Point of Beginning; thence running West 2.47 chains to stake; thence South 37 degrees East along the east boundary of a ditch

4.10 chains to stake on the west boundary of the public road; thence North along west boundary of said public road 3.28 chains to the Point of Beginning.

You have been made a Defendant in the suit filed in this Court by Charles Brent Vance,

Petitioner, seeking determination of heirship in real property and heirs at law of Walter Noble Vance and Betty Jo Chesteen, Deceased, formerly known as Betty Jo Vance. Defendants other than you in this action are unknown after diligent search and inquiry.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the complaint or petition filed against you in this action at 9:00 A.M. on the 5th day of January, 2022, in the Chancery Court Court- room of the Grenada County Courthouse in Grenada, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things de- manded in the complaint or petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 12th day of November, 2021.

RYAN WOOD,

Montgomery County Chancery Court Clerk

By: S//Ashly Eldridge, Deputy Clerk

Publication Dates: 11/18/2021, 11/24/2021, 12/02/2021.

11-18 3tc