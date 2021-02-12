N THE CHANCERY COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

SUSAN JOHNSTON PERKINS, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 49CH1:21-cv-00125

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary, upon the Estate of Susan Johnston Perkins, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of October, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Montgomery County, Mississippi, Cause No.: 21-125, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice. Failure to do so will forever bar said claims.

EXECUTED THIS THE 12th day of November, 2021.

/s/ James Quitman Perkins, Jr.

JAMES QUITMAN PERKINS, JR., Executor of the Estate of SUSAN JOHNSTON PERKINS, Deceased

RICHARD D. MITCHELL (MS Bar #3381)

HUBBARD, MITCHELL, WILLIAMS & STRAIN, PLLC

1062 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 222

Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157

P. O. Box 13309

Jackson, Mississippi 39236

Phone: (601) 707-3440

Fax: (601) 898-2726

mitchell@hubbardmitchell.com

Attorney for the Estate

November 18, 2021, November 24, 2021, December 2, 2021 (3t)

11-18 3tc