N THE CHANCERY COURT OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
SUSAN JOHNSTON PERKINS, DECEASED CAUSE NO.: 49CH1:21-cv-00125
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary, upon the Estate of Susan Johnston Perkins, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on the 6th day of October, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Montgomery County, Mississippi, Cause No.: 21-125, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, within ninety (90) days from the date of the first publication of this Notice. Failure to do so will forever bar said claims.
EXECUTED THIS THE 12th day of November, 2021.
/s/ James Quitman Perkins, Jr.
JAMES QUITMAN PERKINS, JR., Executor of the Estate of SUSAN JOHNSTON PERKINS, Deceased
RICHARD D. MITCHELL (MS Bar #3381)
HUBBARD, MITCHELL, WILLIAMS & STRAIN, PLLC
1062 Highland Colony Parkway, Suite 222
Ridgeland, Mississippi 39157
P. O. Box 13309
Jackson, Mississippi 39236
Phone: (601) 707-3440
Fax: (601) 898-2726
mitchell@hubbardmitchell.com
Attorney for the Estate
November 18, 2021, November 24, 2021, December 2, 2021 (3t)
11-18 3tc