ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS

ENGINEERING SERVICES

(Competitive Negotiation)

Montgomery County, Mississippi, hereby requests proposals from qualified firms or individuals for engineering services about its proposed project which consists of drilling a new water well and installing a 12,000-gallon pressure tank and approximately 20,000 linear feet of 6-inch water line.

The Scope of Work will consist of preparation of preliminary cost estimates, preparation of plans and specifications for the advertisement of bids; evaluation of bids and recommendation of contract award; preparation of the contract in accordance with ARC and MDA state grant programs, and other Federal, State and local laws and regulations (as may be required); conducting pre-construction conference in coordination with project administrator; inspecting construction in progress; and advising the board of supervisors and the project administrator on contractor payments.

Montgomery County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. The County encourages Minority-owned Business Enterprises (MBEs) and Woman-owned Business Enterprises (WBEs) to submit proposals.

Those desiring consideration should submit proposals by the time and date stated and must include the following:

1. Qualifications - List of qualifications of each staff person to be assigned to the project.

2. Experience - Information regarding the experience of the firm. This information should include types of project activities undertaken.

3. Capacity for Performance - Identify the number and title of staff available to be assigned to provide services and capacity to perform the work within the time limitations.

4. Familiarity - Knowledge of the type of problems applicable to the project.

All proposals will be rated on the following system to determine the best proposal: Description and Maximum Points: Qualifications - 30; Experience - 30; Capacity - 30; Familiarity - 30; Total: 120 Points.

Proposals will be reviewed by the board of supervisors using the above selection criteria. Each member of the board will assign points to each criterion based on the content of the proposal. Negotiations will be conducted to determine a mutually satisfactory contract first with the firm receiving the highest accumulated points, as rated by the board.

The final award will be made to the responsible proposer whose proposal is determined to be the most advantageous to the County with a contract contingent upon funding for the project.

Proposals should be in a sealed envelope marked "ENGINEERING PROPOSAL: Montgomery County – North District One Water System Improvements Project.” Proposals should be submitted to the Montgomery County Chancery Clerk, 614 Summit Street, Winona, Mississippi 38967 by 5:00 p.m. on December 13, 2021. Proposals will be opened on December 20, 2021, at 8:00 am.

The County reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

For more information, contact Chris Pope, North Central Planning and Development District, Winona, Mississippi, at (662)283-2675 or write to 28 Industrial Park Blvd., Winona, Mississippi 38967.

/s/ Ron Wood, Board President

11-25 2tc