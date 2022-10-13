Lt. Col. Lawrence B. Austin, Sr. was recently promoted and robed in ceremonies conducted in the Grenada County Circuit Court Room. Major General Janson D. Boyles conducted the pinning ceremony in which he promoted Lt. Col. Austin to the rank of Colonel. Following the pinning ceremony, Judge Virginia Carter Carlton, Presiding Judge of the Mississippi Court of Appeals, conducted an investiture ceremony in which she installed Col. Austin as The Military Judge, Mississippi Army National Guard.

Col. Austin entered military service in April 1994 as a First Lieutenant in the United States Army Reserve component of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps with the 213th Legal Support Organization (LSO). He served with Team 7, Fort Benning, as a Legal Assistance Attorney, and then Defense Counsel. In 1995, he moved to the Headquarters 23th LSO where he served as the Assistant Training Officer, and Administrative Law Counsel. In 1996, he moved to Jackson, Mississippi, where he served as the Administrative Law Counsel and then Contracts Law Counsel. He promoted to the rank of Captain in June of 1998, becoming Senior Legal Opinions Counsel in April 2002. Col. Austin received his promotion to the rank of Major in October of 2004.

Col. Austin was called to active service August of 2006 to Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center (CSJFTC) supporting mobilization operations. He initially served as Chief of Administrative Law, then Deputy Command Judge Advocate. COL Austin managed a staff of 7 attorneys, 2 paralegals, who successfully supported mobilization of over 26,000 service members, annually.

Col. Austin’s service with the Mississippi Army National Guard began in June of 2008, with an assignment as Command Judge Advocate for the 185th Theater Aviation Brigade. In August 2010, Col. Austin moved to the 184th Expeditionary Sustainment Command (ESC) as its Staff Judge Advocate, and mobilized with the unit to Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan (Active Duty), where it operated as the Joint Sustainment Command – Afghanistan. Col. Austin managed 5 law offices with numerous attorneys and paralegals, and received the Bronze Star Medal for his team’s work resulting in millions of dollars in saving to the U.S. Government.

In 2012, Col. Austin again entered active service with the 177th Armored Brigade as its Command Judge Advocate and Special Subjects Trainer, and Judge Advocate for the 151 Infantry Brigade supporting training, mobilization and demobilization operations. Following his active-duty tour, Col. Austin returned to the MSARNG in 2014, and served as Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, 66th Troop Command; Staff Judge Advocate, Special Operations Command – Detachment South; Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, Joint Forces Headquarters; Chief of Trial Defense Service; and Command Judge Advocate, Camp McCain Training Center. He was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in August of 2009.

Col. Austin has represented the

MSARNG before the Mississippi Public Service Commission, and was instrumental in the creation of Mississippi legislation related to Commercial Licensing for Military Service Members.

His awards include: Bronze Star Medal; Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award); Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (2 Campaign Stars); NATO Medal; Afghanistan Service Medal; National Defense Service Medal (with Bronze Service Star); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd award); Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon (2nd Award); Armed Forces Reserve Medal (with “M” Device); Mississippi War Medal; Mississippi National Guard Emergency Service Medal Ribbon; Mississippi Longevity Medal (10th award); and the Joint Meritorious Unit Award.

COL Austin civilian education includes a Bachelors of Business Administration from Delta State University, a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law, and a Masters of Law in Taxation from University of Denver Graduate Tax Program. His military education includes the Command and General Staff College Advanced Operations Course, and Intermediate Level Education Course (Top 10% of Class); The Judge Advocate Officer Basic and Advanced Courses; The Adjutant General School Human Resource Management Course; U.S. Air Force Joint Special Operations Course; U.S. Naval Justice School Law of Naval Warfare Course; Range Safety Level II Course and Range Operations Course.

COL Austin (son of the former Mr. Cecil and Mrs. Bobbie Austin and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John L. Baskin) is married to Josephine Thompson Saunders Ashcraft Austin (daughter of the former Mr. and Mrs. John D. Ashcraft, Jr.), and they have two children, Amanda Josephine Ashcraft Austin Goodwin and Specialist Lawrence Bryant Austin, Jr., and son-in-law Danner Stribling Goodwin. He is the son of the former. COL Austin a member of the Winona Rotary Club serving as Vice-president, and Moore Memorial United Methodist Church.