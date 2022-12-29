Saturday at midnight will bring the end of 2022. Ringing in the New Year 2023 comes reflection of the past year and hope for the new year. Each new year brings the optimism of the future that a new start, which takes determination, commitment, and persistence. Each new year has new opportunities and challenges with goals for the new year. New Year 2023 will have for this area the continuation of several important projects, including the construction of the new Big Sand Creek Bridge, that will be a renewed landmark for generations. Also, the county and state elections are on the horizon. With qualifying beginning next week for offices from the courthouse to the statehouse.

My earliest childhood memories of New Year’s Eve were simple but memorable for a lifetime. Daddy would take me to the Carrollton Courthouse around 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to participate in ringing the old bell from the rope in the courtroom. When Daddy would hold me up to grab that rope, I would have faith, holding Daddy’s hand that everything was going to be alright. It was a rather spur of the moment gathering, really an informal event of some around the area just showing up. It was the late 70s in Carroll County, Internet wasn’t on the horizon, and coronavirus was decades away. Keeping the faith, as we enter the New Year is our foundation through the times. As there have been challenging times in the past, our faith and determination carries us through.

Back in the 70s, when Daddy held me up to hold that rope to ring that the bell on New Year’s Eve with the anticipation of a better future, I never would have thought we would had COVID-19 and in 2016 my parents would have been the victims of a home invasion in their rural Carroll County home. I have a renewed determination as I head into the New Year caused by several days of reflection that the opportunity was provided to me by being in isolation over the Christmas holidays due to being COVID-19 positive. Yep, coronavirus is very much still around and, thanks to my Moderna vaccination and the booster, it could have been a lot worse. Oh, how I missed being with my family and playing with my grandson due to this viscous virus. I am determined I was going to beat it, as of this writing I’m almost there. I can’t wait to hug my little man soon.

However, with determination and most of all faith no matter what challenges comes our way we will make it through.

I have the same feeling of keeping the faith just like I did in 1979 as I look to 2023. Wishing you all the health and blessings of the New Year.

Ken Strachan serves as the mayor of North Carrollton, is a member of the Mississippi Municipal League Board of directors, and the chairman of the MML education committee.