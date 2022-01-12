John Agie Killebrew received his heavenly promotion on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Cooksville, Miss. on Feb. 4, 1927, to John Robert and Sally Doris Holladay Killebrew. He spent his early years there in Cooksville and Goodman, Miss. John graduated from Mississippi State University in 1948 with a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Administration and a master's degree in Extension Education in 1975. He was a member of Alpha Leta, phi Kappa phi, Gamma Sigma Delta, and Epsilon Sigma phi fraternities. He was employed as an Institutional-on-Form Instructor at Holmes Agricultural High School in Goodman, from July of 1948 through January of 1951. He then became Assistant County Agent for Grenada from Feb. of 1951 through December of the same year, before becoming Assistant County Agent for Sunflower County in January of 1952, where he served until Dec. 31, 1955. After leaving Sunflower County, he became County Agent for Montgomery County until April 30, 1983.

John received many awards during his tenure with the Extension Service including: the USDA Superior Service Award in 1973, the Distinguished Service Award for the National County Agents Association in 1968, the Environment Quality Recognition Program Award, National Winner in Publicity in 1975, the Keep America Beautiful Award in 1972, and the National Agricultural Achievement Award in 1974. He was affiliated with numerous profession and civic organizations, as well as a long-time columnist for The Winona Times.

After retirement, John enjoyed playing golf, doing community service, and spending time with his family and three grandsons. He was an active member of Moore Memorial United Methodist Church, serving on the Board of Directors, Committees, and the Mildred Fondren Sunday School Class.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Davis Killebrew; sister, Mildred Holman; and brother, Jerry H. Killebrew. He is survived by his daughter, Angela K. Newlin; son, Dave Killebrew (Margaret); three grandsons, John Nolan Killebrew (Alison), Clayton May Killebrew (Reba), and William Davis Wyatt Newlin; two sisters, Nancy Lowe and Shirley Revill (Sam); sister-in-law, Sara Killebrew; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Goodman United Methodist Church with burial following in Hillcrest Cemetery in Goodman. The Rev. Ed McDaniel officiated the service. Pallbearers were John Nolan Killebrew, Clayton Killebrew, William Davis Newlin, Robert Killebrew, Jack Holman, John Lowe, and David Revill.

Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 1 p.m. until service time at the church.

The family request that memorials be made to the Moore Memorial United Methodist Church Family Life Center or to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona handled the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.ofhwinona.com.