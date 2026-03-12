JACKSON, Miss. – The G. V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center today announced it will begin infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

First-quarter fiscal year 2026 improvement projects at the medical center include:

Upgrading restrooms throughout the facility

Repurposing a primary care clinic to create a modernized Women’s Health Clinic

Renovating the Nutrition and Food Service kitchen that prepares meals for inpatients

Completing site preparation for upgrades to the Interventional Radiology Department

Implementing Electronic Health Record Modernization upgrades

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center to achieve that goal,” said Executive Director Michael Renfrow. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:

Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.

Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.

Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.

Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.

Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.

For more information, contact Camille Weston at Camille.Weston@va.gov or 601-364-4471 x55219.

The G.V. Sonny Montgomery VA Medical Center is committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to Veterans. The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC and the Columbus, Greenville, Hattiesburg, Kosciusko, McComb, Meridian, and Natchez VA Clinics are all part of the VA Jackson Health Care System which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, and provides a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 54,000 Veterans.

Web: www.Jackson.va.gov Facebook: www.facebook.com/JacksonVAMC