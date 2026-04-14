Lamar Howard was born May 11, 1939 and passed away on April 8, 2026, at approximately 3:30 p.m. He will be remembered for a life defined by service to his country, his community, and his family.

He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi, and went on to be commissioned as an Ensign in the United State Navy after attending the United States Navy Officer Candidate School in Rhode Island. He served aboard the USS Colonial (LSD-18) and participated in operations related to the Cuban Missile Crisis. During his naval career he served internationally, including assignments in the Pacific and Mediterranean, and later as Flag Lieutenant and Aide at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. In 1967 he earned a Master of Business Administration from Mississippi College while continuing in the Naval Reserve. Over 28 years of service, he rose to the rank of Commander and also served as a recruiter for the United States Naval Academy before retiring from the Navy. He later worked in healthcare administration until he finally decided to retire for good.

While he was pursuing his graduate studies, he met his wife, Linda Lee Covington of Kosciusko and Greenville. They married in 1969 and were a great example of love and commitment for 56 years to everyone around them.

Howard was consistently dedicated to his country, family, church, and community thriving to make his home a better place. In retirement, Lamar enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially at Lake Traderhorn in McCarley, being with his family, and eating desserts. Lamar was an active member of United Methodist Church in Greenville for many years, faithfully serving and growing deeper in his relationship with the Lord. Once he moved to Ridgeland, MS he attended Madison Methodist Church in Madison, MS. He accepted Jesus into his life at a young age, and later decided to get baptized in the Ross Barnett Reservoir on September 24, 2023 at 84 years old with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa (John) Petree; his son, Trey (Trace) Howard; and his five grandchildren: Lindsey (Ty) Tarlton and Mary Noble Howard of Ridgeland, and Grace, Julia, and Jack Petree of Eads, TN. He is also survived by his brother, Eddy Howard of Winona. And he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Howard, and his sister, Rosemary Howard.

Lamar Howard will be remembered for his dedication to service, his leadership in the community, and his deep love for his family and faith.