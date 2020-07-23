Mississippi’s tax-free weekend for 2020 kicks off on Friday, July 31 and lasts through Saturday, August 1.

Items eligible for the tax-free weekend include, but are not limited to clothes, footwear, school supplies, and clothing accessories. School supplies like backpacks, paper, pencils, crayons, folders, textbooks, and so on are included this year for the first time. Face masks are not eligible during the tax-free weekend.

Please see the list attached to this article.

Eligible items under 100 dollars qualify for the tax-free discount. However, if a tax-deductible item is purchased with a non-eligible item, then the consumer must pay tax on the non-eligible item. This offer is available both in-store and online as long as the purchase date falls within the tax-free weekend. If an item purchased during the tax-free weekend and is later returned for store credit or is exchanged, then sales tax is applied to that item because the new item was not purchased during the allotted dates.

For more information, visit the Mississippi Department of Revenue website: https://www.dor.ms.gov/Pages/Mississippi-Sales-Tax-Holiday.aspx or contact the MS Sales Tax office at 601-923-7015 for further questions.