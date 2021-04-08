For nearly three decades, Sue Stidham has worked in some capacity for the Montgomery County Economic Development District. In those many years, Montgomery County has seen highs and lows in business development, but at last, with Biewer Lumber building a $143 million sawmill in Montgomery County and bringing at least 150 jobs, Stidham is thrilled to see the hard work of local leaders finally seeing results.

“The Economic Development Partnership, the Economic District, and the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors understood that without something to sell to the state and the nation, we would continue to sit still,” Stidham said. “With that being said, we looked for and found the ideal plot of land that was or could be equipped for an industry. Already knowing that Montgomery County sat in the heart of the North Mississippi Wood Basket, we worked together and knew that the Curtis property [at the intersection of Highway 51 and Sawyer Road] was an ideal spot for such an operation.”

Stidham said within days of the purchase of that 300 acres, a development prospect, Biewer Lumber, headquartered in Michigan, inquired about the property.

“We went to work and within 10 months we will have a new business that will employ 150 people,” Stidham said. “It will take about a year to complete the building of this operation.”

Biewer has already cleared the land to begin construction on the mill, with the hopes of opening at the beginning of 2021. Now that Biewer has opened the door, Stidham said other businesses will follow.

“The spinoff jobs will more than double the 150 Biewer employees,” Stidham said. “The project will grow our towns by adding to the service industry of owning a gasoline station, vehicle parts that will keep the log trucks in operation. It will put paychecks in our citizens’ pockets, grow the businesses in our county, and give us additional tax dollars for our school system, and cities – growth that this county has not yet experienced.”

Stidham is a native of Montgomery County, growing up in the Poplar Springs community. She is one of six children of the late Jewel and Lera Ingram. She graduated from Kilmichael High School, where she was active in civic clubs and sports.

“I married my neighbor, Herschel Stidham, and moved to Memphis, Tenn., where he was employed with International Harvester,” she said.

While in Memphis, she graduated from the Memphis School of Commerce and also attended Shelby County Community College and Memphis State University. She worked for BellSouth and the Memphis Veterans Hospital, as well as Hollywood Baptist Church, where her family were active.

“At one time, I was employed by two private detectives, which proved to be very interesting,” Stidham said.

The couple had three children, and Stidham kept busy with many activities at school, church, and the community.

After several years, Hershel Stidham was transferred to Moline, Ill.

“Life was different up North for this Southern family, however, it was a positive difference,” she said. “I missed Southern hospitality!”

In 1991, Hershel Stidham retired from International Harvester, and the family moved home to Montgomery County and settled into a home on Jones Street in Winona. Daughter, Teri, enrolled at the University of Mississippi, and younger daughter, Beth, enrolled in the Winona School District.

Not long after moving home, Stidham was hired as a part-time employee for the Montgomery County Economic Development District. The late George Harris, Sr., was the president of the EDP at the time.

“This was one of my greatest experiences in life, however challenging,” she said.

When Harris retired, the county hired James Mock as the new executive director, and Stidham continued as secretary.

“After about a year, the Montgomery County Economic Development office moved to the Montgomery County Coliseum,” Stidham said. “I managed the coliseum as well as continued as the MCEDD’s secretary.”

In 2000, Mock took a position in South Mississippi, and Stidham was named executive director.

“I have worked with some very interesting people over the years, some locally and statewide as well as nationwide,” she said. “I have seen many changes in Montgomery County and this area. I have seen our factories move to China and to Mexico, but on a more positive note, Screw Conveyor has remained.”

As executive director, Stidham’s most important role is to serve the citizens and businesses in Montgomery County in various ways.

“My number one duty is to work and serve the people of Montgomery County and to assist in its growth by assisting the present businesses in their growth, assisting our industry in their needs, and assisting our citizens in their endeavors,” she said. “We work with the three cities in whatever way we are asked. We also assist with grants, and [assemble necessary data and information] needed in growing our cities and the county and set a business atmosphere to recruit new business and industry.”

With existing businesses in the county, Stidham said she provides assistance to those that are looking to grow. She connects business owners with state agencies or other organizations that can help them obtain what is needed to help them reach their goals.

“We also value their input on what is current for them and their customers,” she said. “This is an important evaluation tool to see areas that might need improvement or suggest new areas of growth.”

For Montgomery County, Stidham said its richest assets in business recruitment are top-notch public and private schools as well as the [E. H. Sumners Endowed Scholarship Fund] affiliation with five of Mississippi’s colleges and universities.

“This is where our future employees are learning and gaining the knowledge to either move forward with their education or learn a strong work ethic to go into our industries and business,” Stidham said.

Stidham said citizens can assist in business development by keeping the county clean and attractive. In addition, she said citizen participation – civic club involvement, attending special events, support of local businesses – are essential to the success of any community.

“Complacency and not being self-informed will cause slow decay and the downfall of anything,” she said.

To help the community thrive in the future, Stidham encourages citizens to volunteer to assist at a special event or planned work days like clean-up days. She also encourages citizens to contact her office with suggestions and questions about what is happening in the community.

“Call our office at 662-283-4828 and make suggestions of things that might need to change to make something more attractive or that can be important to our citizens’ safety and wellbeing,” she said. “Your opinions are needed and important to us.”

Over the past three decades, economic development has changed with the times and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Economic development and its attributes change almost daily,” she said. “Not to mention I started with a manual typewriter and today I use electronics of all kinds. Very rarely is my phone used in the day-to-day operations. The atmosphere with the communities has changed with everything being electronic, less person-to-person communication with COVID, but I for one miss that eye-to-eye contact. This applies to recruitment with the state and its organizations and to local communications. I would love to have more face-to-face communication. I miss it!”

Outside the office, Stidham is a member of First Baptist Church, the Winona Rotary Club, and the Winona Business and Professional Association. She also enjoys spending time with her daughters and six grandchildren.