Vaiden’s Farmer’s Market is now open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. from now through September. It is located at the Vaiden High School Vocational Building at 502 Mulberry Street.

Precautions to combat COVID-19 are being made during the weekly event. In addition to being in an open-aired environment, visitors are encouraged to help disinfect with hand sanitation stations located at the front of the building. The face masks are also recommended to prevent the spread of the virus.

A variety of local fruits and vegetables as well as honey, jellies, and several other homemade goods are available for purchase.

Jan Maddox, who runs the farmers market said, “The farmers market is a place where people can have fun and socialize. Vaiden hasn’t had a grocery store for many years now, so the farmers market gives the citizens of Vaiden the opportunity to buy fresh produce without having to travel. This is especially beneficial to the elderly who may not be able to travel a long way.”