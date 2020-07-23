The Winona-Montgomery Municipal Airport was recently awarded a $389,234 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to construct a 4,468 square foot airplane hangar.

The grant award was announced to the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Monday. Initially, the board agreed to put up its half of the required match, however, this grant is funded 100 percent by the Federal Aviation Administration.

In other county business:

• The board voted to donate $500 to Blessings for All Empowered by Faith for its annual Back to School Bash. The funds will be used to purchase backpacks and school supplies to be given away to local students.

• The board approved Circuit Clerk Lanelle Martin’s attendance at the Circuit Clerk Convention next month at Pickwick Lake.

• The board approved an $85,925.89 request for cash for the North District 1 Water Association. North District 1 received a $1.1 million grant to dig another well and do pipe upgrades in its water district. The grant was facilitated through the county.

• The board voted to commit a 10 percent match, or $17,100, as part of a grant application to the Delta Regional Authority in the amount of $171,000 to replace the roof at Screw Conveyor.

• The board voted to purchase $11,460 in new equipment for the Montgomery County Coliseum.

• The board authorized Road Manager Chris Breazeale to collect quotes to purchase a new dump trailer for the county’s road department.