WINONA – There will not be a millage increase for taxpayers in Montgomery County.

After a lengthy discussion of every departmental funding request Monday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a budget to present to taxpayers at a public hearing set for September 14. The budget does not include an increase in the county’s current millage rate.

After each department head submitted their budget requests this year, the total requests equaled $54,445 more than projected revenue for the county. However, supervisors discussed each request and made cuts to ensure no tax increase this year.

In the end, every non-elected county employee will receive a three percent cost-of-living increase. The board also approved a $1-per-hour pay increase for Montgomery County deputies as requested by Sheriff Jeff Tompkins to make the department’s compensation more comparable to surrounding counties.

The board did not fund Tompkins’ request for an additional $5,000 for enforcement supplies and a $3,600 increase to the department’s tire budget.

At the Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) or E911, the board approved the purchase of a new computer-based, 911 call-taking system due to the age of the current system and problems maintaining it now that it is discontinued and replacement parts aren’t readily available. The new system will cost $39,000 for the first year and $20,000 per year for the next four years.

The board decided to wait on replacing the dispatch console this fiscal year, which will cost a total of $108,000.

Currently, according to EOC director Allan Pratt, the county pays more than $14,000 each year for annual service on the current system, so with that expense ending, the county will only see an increase of approximately $25,000 instead of $55,000 which was initially proposed.

The board also voted to increase the county prosecutor’s secretarial allowance $8,400 per year per statute.

The board adjourned the meeting until August 31 at 8 a.m. at the Montgomery County Courthouse.