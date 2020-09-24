Fall is finally here! I love everything about fall – the crisp air, jewel-colored leaves, and the harvest decorations.

Soup is one of my favorite suppers, and as fall brings in the cooler temperatures, nothing is easier to prepare for your family. These are some of my favorite soup recipes.

If you have any that you'd like to share, please send them to me at dmsexton823@aol.com

Taco Soup

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/4 pounds lean ground beef

1 medium yellow onion chopped (1 1/2 cups)

2 cloves garlic, minced (2 teaspoons)

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely chopped (optional)*

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green chiles

1 (14-ounce) can low-sodium beef broth

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon chili powder**

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon ground paprika

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 1/2 tablespoons dry ranch dressing mix

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1 (14.5-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can pinto beans, drained and rinsed

Heat a large pot over medium-high heat drizzle lightly with oil.

Add ground beef in a large along with chopped onion, crumbling and stirring occasionally until browned. Add jalapeno and garlic and sauté 1 minute longer.

Drain excess fat from beef mixture.

Stir in tomatoes with chiles, beef broth, tomato sauce, chili powder, cumin, paprika, oregano, ranch dressing mix and season with salt and pepper to tastes. Cover pot with lid and simmer 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add in corn, black beans and pinto beans and cook until heated through. Add 1/2 cup water to thin soup if desired. Stir in cilantro and lime if using.

Serve warm finished with shredded cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips.

Turnip Green Soup

1 lb. Kielbasa sausage

1 (16-ounce) pkg. frozen turnip greens, chopped

2 cans Great Northern beans

2 packages Knorr Vegetable soup mix

4 cups water

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons Tabasco sauce

Slice sausage as thick or as thin as you like. Add all ingredients to a large pot and bring

to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 1 to 2 hrs.

Hearty Potato Bacon Chowder

8 slices of bacon

2 cups cubed potatoes

1 cup chopped onions

1 cup sour cream

1 1/4 cups milk

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can whole kernel corn (drained)

1/4 teaspoon thyme leaves

Cook bacon until crisp then remove from pot. Add potatoes/onions and cook in bacon fat until the potatoes are tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Add remaining ingredients, continue cooking until heated through. (10-12 minutes)