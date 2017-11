The North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery hosted this year’s Veterans Day Service for Montgomery County Saturday morning. Cemetery director Mark Lawson led the service which also featured Janie Beth McRae singing the National Anthem, special music by Bennie Rigby, and a keynote address by Pastor Mark Williamson of Winona Baptist Church.

