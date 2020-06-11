I love a good quiche. It is such a versatile dish. You can serve it for any meal – breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

I think one of the first recipes I tried was a beef and cheddar quiche, and it was awesome. My family loved it. It really is a hearty meal and loved by most people who try it.

I like to serve it with fruit, grits or a salad. I can promise you, your family will be asking for second helpings.

I hope you enjoy these recipes.

Beef and Cheddar Quiche

3/4 pound ground beef

1 unbaked pastry shell (9-inch)

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup chopped onion

4 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

In a large skillet, cook the beef over medium heat until no longer pink. Meanwhile, line an un-pricked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake at 450 degrees for 5 minutes. Remove foil; bake for 5 minutes more. Set aside.

Drain beef; place in a large bowl. Add the eggs, mayonnaise, milk, onion, cornstarch, salt, pepper and 1 cup cheese. Pour into crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

If necessary, cover the edges of crust with foil to prevent overbrowning. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Let stand 5-10 minutes before cutting.

Sausage Mushroom Quiche

1 pound small fresh button mushrooms

1 pound ground pork breakfast sausage

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

3 eggs

1 cup half-and-half cream

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ teaspoon salt

1 (9-inch) unbaked 9 inch pie crust

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Prepare the mushrooms by snipping off the stems. Cut in half if large.

Crumble the sausage in a large skillet, add the mushrooms, cook on medium-high heat until the meat and mushrooms are lightly browned and all the liquid from the mushrooms has evaporated. Drain off the grease. Add the parsley.

In a large bowl, beat the eggs, adding the cream, cheese and salt. Pour into the mushroom/sausage mixture; blending well. Pour mixture into the pie shell.

Bake in preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes, until crust is well browned and the filling is set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Spinach and Bacon Quiche

6 large eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

Salt and pepper

2 cups chopped fresh baby spinach, packed

1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

1 (9-inch) refrigerated pie crust, fitted to a 9-inch glass pie plate

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Combine the eggs, cream, salt, and pepper in a food processor or blender. Layer the spinach, bacon, and cheese in the bottom of the pie crust, then pour the egg mixture on top. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes until the egg mixture is set. Cut into 8 wedges.

Bacon Jalapeno Quiche

1 frozen pie crust 9 inch

1/2 cup cream cheese room temperature

2 jalapenos diced (deseed for less heat)

1 jalapeno sliced into rounds (for top) (I mostly deseeded these as well)

3 slices bacon cooked crisp and coarsely chopped

1/2 cup whipping cream

1/2 cup half-and-half

5 large eggs

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Sour cream (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Thaw the frozen crust for 10 minutes, then prick the crust all over the bottom and sides with a fork to make tiny holes. Bake it for 10 minutes. Remove the crust and lower the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

While the crust is hot, spread the cream cheese all over the bottom as evenly as possible. Sprinkle the diced jalapenos over the cream cheese. Put the cream and half-and-half into a small pot and put it over medium heat about 5 minutes or until tiny bubbles appear around the edges. Scald (where you bring it to just under the boiling point) until very hot, but not boiling.

Beat the eggs together in a bowl. Add the hot cream mixture to the eggs, whisking constantly to combine. Add the paprika, salt and bacon. Pour into the crust and bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from oven, arrange the jalapeno slices on top, sprinkle with cheese and bake until the cheese has melted and turned golden brown, about 15-20 minutes. Cool slightly before serving.

Optional: serve with light sour cream.