A Carrollton man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in North Carrollton last Saturday evening.

LaJarvis C. Jenkins, 21, of Carrollton was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and charged with capital murder in connection to the shooting death of Cornelius G. Lacy, 31, of North Carrollton.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker, on Saturday, August 29 at around 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting on 5th Street in North Carrollton. Upon arrival, deputies found Lacy lying in the street after being shot.

Walker said deputies began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, however, Lacy succumbed to his wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Carroll County Coroner Mark Stiles.

Walker said during the course of the investigation, deputies learned that the two men got into a verbal altercation while visiting the same residence. The result was Lacy being shot twice, once in the chest and once in the lower back.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Jenkins was transported to the Carroll-Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility in Vaiden.