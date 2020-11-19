In the past week, the number of COVID-19 cases has soared locally.

Carroll County has reported 655 cases and Montgomery County reported 678 cases since the pandemic was declared on March 11. The spike in numbers led to Winona Christian School canceling classes until after Thanksgiving as a precaution, six employees and 47 students quarantined in the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District, 24 students and one teacher quarantined in the Carroll County School District, the Carroll County Circuit Clerk’s office in Vaiden being placed in quarantine due to exposure, and a local church dealing with an outbreak.

According to Winona Christian School Headmaster Jimmy Pittman, last Thursday, the school’s administration elected to cancel classes until after the Thanksgiving holiday as a precaution due to the increase of cases locally.

“We thought the timing was good to have people get away from each other for a while,” Pittman said. “This is just a precaution. We are out of school for the week of Thanksgiving anyway.”

Pittman said currently there are a few teachers out due to COVID, but there was no outbreak.

“We have been very lucky,” Pittman said. “Since the beginning of the school year, we haven’t missed a beat. We had one positive case back in August.”

Pittman said this current shutdown is in an effort ensure students finish the school year.

“We are looking at the big picture,” he said. “We are working on the long run. We are just doing what we think is right for our staff and students.”

Dr. Teresa Jackson, superintendent of the Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District, updated the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Monday on the school’s response to COVID and the number of students and teachers currently on quarantine.

So far, WMCSD has not required a district-wide shut-down because a district must have three outbreaks, or three positive cases in any group, to shut down any one building.

However, the district has seen large groups in quarantine. Currently, Jackson said the varsity girls basketball team is currently quarantined due to close contact with someone who is positive. Not long ago, the Tiger football team was quarantined.

“It’s day-to-day,” Jackson said. “Most of those in quarantine are due to close contact, not because they are actually positive.”

Jackson said as with any year at this time, students are battling more than just COVID.

“We are also battling strep, flu, stomach issues,” she said. “We send kids home because they have symptoms, whether they have COVID or not. And parents are good about keeping kids home when they are sick.”

Jackson said the district does its best to contact trace cases to quarantine as necessary. However, what the district is seeing is contact with positive cases outside of school that is leading to quarantine.

“Case tracing is difficult and it’s not something we are use to,” Jackson said. “We can call the Mississippi Department of Health for help anytime. Nine times out of 10, it is a family member that is positive so they are staying home in quarantine from that.”

Despite the challenges the pandemic has brought to schools this year, Jackson said WMCSD is doing well considering the rise in positive cases. However, she feels that students need to be in school, and the district needs to continue doing what it can to prevent the spread of the virus.

“I think we are doing well,” she said. “We are keeping a check on our kids, and they need to be in school – academically, mental-health wise, health wise. They need to be in school. They need to be engaged in academic activities. They need to be learning. They need to be with their friends.”

Currently, Carroll and Montgomery Counties are under a mask mandate issued by Gov. Tate Reeves. Currently 22 counties are under the governor’s mandate ¬ Hinds, Montgomery, Winston, Pontotoc, Tate and Itawamba have been added to Carroll, Benton, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha. Carroll was added last week, and Montgomery added this week.

Reeves said the state saw its worse numbers after Halloween, and it concerned him. He said the state hasn’t reported numbers like this since July. In two days, that state saw over 2,500 cases. He said the state has seen more cases than in July. However, he said that out of 30 states that have seen an increase in their numbers, Mississippi was 28 and had some of the lowest numbers.

He said the goal isn’t to eradicate the virus because it’s not logical, but it’s to ensure that Mississippians can and are able to receive quality healthcare. He said targeting areas with high numbers work, and the criteria have not changed.

Reeves asked people to please wear their masks, saying that wearing a mask benefits not only an individual but the people around them.

“I’m asking for your help. I’m asking for you to step up and continue,” he said. “Look out for yourself, and look out for your neighbor.”

Reeves said he is not going to call for a state shutdown, nor will he follow a national shutdown. Instead, he’s going to work on growing Mississippi’s economy.

Reeves also said Mississippi would not participate in a nationwide shut down as suggested by President-elect Joe Biden’s Coronavirus advisor Dr. Michael Osterholm. Osterholm said a nationwide shutdown for six weeks could help save the nation’s economy, according to CNBC.com

Reeves said a six-week shutdown would not help small business owners in the state, and he doesn’t think one is necessary.

“We, as a state, will continue with our strategy. It’s got to be targeted,” he said.