WINONA – Once again, the City of Winona and the Winona Business and Professional Association is partnering to hold a drive-in movie event this Friday, March 26 at 8 p.m. at the Montgomery County Coliseum.

This month, “The Wizard of Oz” will be shown.

This event is free to the public, and concessions will be provided by Embrace Grace ministry from Moore Memorial United Methodist Church. Popcorn, candy, and drinks will be available for sale, with all proceeds going to benefit the ministry, which helps young girls and women who find themselves in an unexpected pregnancy navigate life and embrace grace.

The screen will be set up on the east side of the Montgomery County Coliseum near the road, and sound will be broadcast on a FM transmitter through your car radio.

Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy this family-friendly event.

For more information, call 662-528-6333.