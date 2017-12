The Winona Montgomery Public Library hosted its annual Christmas Pajama Party Monday and Tuesday night. Above: Preschool and Kindergarten age students attended the program Monday night and were treated to a reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, read by Holly Bridges from Winona School District. See more photos on page 7.

