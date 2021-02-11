As qualifying as now ended, candidates are now hitting the pavement going door to door-to-meet as many as they can to talk about their platforms, their visions and what they see for their prospective municipalities.

In Winona, four candidates are seeking the mayor’s seat. Incumbent Jerry Flowers, who is running as a Republican, is being challenged by three independent candidates, Colt Tabor, Aaron Dees, and Cameron D. Brown.

The field of candidates seeking a seat on the Winona Board of Aldermen closed Friday afternoon with Linda Purnell qualifying to run for the Ward 5 alderman seat on the Democratic ticket. Purnell will challenge incumbent Sarah Minnieweather, who is running as an independent.

Three candidates have qualified to run for the Ward 3 seat on the Winona Board of Aldermen. Incumbent Kelvin Winbush is facing challengers Sylvia Clark and David Seals. All three candidates are running on the Democratic ticket, and the race will be decided on April 6 in the Democratic Primary Election.

In Ward 4, incumbent David Ware, who is running on the Democratic ticket, is seeking re-election to his board seat. Ware is challenged by Charles D. Harris, Jr., who has qualified as an independent candidate.

Ward 1 Alderman Mickey Austin and Ward 2 Alderman William Travis Johnson, both incumbent aldermen, are not being challenged in this year’s election.

In Duck Hill, there’s a five man race for the mayoral seat. Incumbent mayor Joey Cooley is seeking another term as four other contenders have their eyes on the mayoral seat. Alfonzo “Al” White, Frankie Curtis, Randy Everett and Tyrone Harbin have all thrown their hats into the ring to become the next mayor of Duck Hill.

In the aldermen race, four of the five incumbents have all qualified of to run again. Linda Bennett, Lula Brown, Cynthia Brown-Kountz and Shernell Brown-Everett are all going after another four year term. Newcomers Christopher Caldwell, Sr., and Tommy Earl White have also thrown their hats in the ring.

Alderwoman Lavanda “Vanna” Farmer is not seeking another term.

In Kilmichael, longtime mayor Bobby Howell is retiring after serving … years as mayor and Vice-Mayor Charles Austin is retiring after serving … years.

In the mayoral race, an aldermen and a newcomer are both going after the top seat in Kilmichael. Alderman Bryan Lott and James Collins have both qualified for the mayoral race.

In the alderman race, only one ward has a challenger. Three incumbents will retain their seats, as they have no challengers and a newcomer will begin his first term in July.

Incumbents Earnest Curtis, Jr., Bernard Daniels and Wilma Carodine have all retained their seats for another four years and Mark Lawson will begin a new term as Ward 5 Aldermen in July. All four are running unopposed.

The lone race is the Ward 4 race. Newcomers Clay Eldridge and Brister DuPont are running to see who will succeed Vice-Mayor Charles Austin. Lawson will succeed Lott.