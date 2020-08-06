As the students and faculty of Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District start school for the 2020-2021 school year, they can expect many improvements to come at both the elementary and high school campuses.

Through a partnership with Entegrity Energy Partners, an energy savings company based out of Arkansas, WMCSD are working to make its facilities more energy-efficient, comfortable for students, and faculty, and safer without creating a deficit in the school district’s budget. The price of the project is $1.89 million, and the school district will finance project. However, according to Entegrity, the cost savings in utilities will pay for the project.

Repairs and upgrades undertaken with the aid of Entegrity include converting over 2,000 existing light fixtures to LED systems across both campuses, water conservation measures, the repair of sections of damaged roof, and the replacement of the windows at the secondary school facility. These much-needed upgrades will not only make the campuses look nicer, but they will also save the school district $118,758 dollars a year on energy expenses.

If for some reason savings are not met with the addition of the upgrades, Entegrity will cover the difference.

Charlie Parkerson, director of operations Officer of WMCSD said, “The first improvement to be implemented is the conversion of the district’s lights to LED lighting systems. Work is to begin in early August and once started the project should take about eight weeks to complete. The repair of the roof and the replacement of the windows are to begin shortly afterward and should be completed before the end of the school year.”

Additionally, progress is being made on replacing the secondary school’s carpet with tile and installing hot water heaters to the bathrooms in an effort to boost hygiene efforts during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tiger sports fans will also have something to look forward to this coming football season as upgrades to the irrigation system and the football field is re-turfed. The improvements will be completed by the first game of the season in September.

Renovation of the football field has been a joint effort between WMCSD and the City of Winona. The coaches of Winona Secondary School have put in countless hours of their own time and hard work ensuring that the field is both safe to play on and looks presentable to fans across the state who visit Winona to enjoy the sport.