The Winona-Montgomery Consolidated School District Board of Trustees is currently mulling bids for the installation of heating and air conditioning in the J.J. Knox Gymnasium.

In Tuesday’s meeting of the board, the board was presented with the lowest bids to install HVAC in the main gymnasium, with options to include the foyer and restrooms, the four dressing rooms, and an office. The base bid for the main gymnasium was $227,100. To include the front lobby and restrooms, it will cost an additional $30,500, the four dressing rooms $49,750, and the office $14,000.

According to a representative from JMHM, who is overseeing the bid process for the district, with the installation of the HVAC system, the district will also get a fire alarm system for the building which will include strobes, smoke detectors, and pull alarms.

The board took the bids under advisement to further discuss the issue at a later date.

In other business, Dr. Teresa Jackson, superintendent of education, the ENTEGRITY project for the district is well underway. The project, which will improve the energy efficiency at Winona Secondary School, has already received rebate money from Entergy for the installation of LED lighting, and the school is looking into another possible rebate with the replacement of the school’s windows and HVAC units.

So far, all the lighting at the school has been replaced and three sections of the roof has been replaced. Workers are halfway complete in replacing 26 HVAC units as well.

Jackson told the board that the construction company has estimated that to repair several leaks in the roof at Winona Elementary School, it will cost the district $5,000. The board voted to move ahead with the repairs.

• Newly-hired School Resource Officer Brett Goodin was sworn in on Tuesday night. Goodin comes to the district after 25 years with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

• The board accepted bids for 16th section land. A 4.4-acre plot of agricultural land received a bid of $250 per year; 82.59 acres of hunting and fishing land leased for $12.90 per acre; and 440 acres of hunting and fishing land leased for $8 per acre. The Mississippi Secretary of State’s office will have to approve the bids prior to final approval.