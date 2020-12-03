I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. If you're like me, you always make too much food, therefore, there are a lot of leftovers. I thought I'd give y’all some quick delicious ideas for your leftover turkey. I hope you enjoy them.

Turkey Broccoli Rice Casserole

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion diced

2 cups instant white rice

2 cups chicken broth reduced sodium

1 can of mushroom soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

½ cup sour cream

¼ cup milk

½ teaspoon poultry seasoning

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

3-4 cups leftover turkey diced

4 cups fresh broccoli florets

1 ½ cups cheddar cheese

TOPPING

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup crushed crackers any kind

1 cup cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Cook onion in olive oil in until softened, about 5 minutes. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Stir in rice, cover and turn off heat. Let sit covered 5 minutes.

Steam broccoli until tender crisp.

In a large bowl combine cooked rice, cream of mushroom soup, cream of chicken soup, sour cream, milk, seasonings, turkey, broccoli and 1 ½ cups cheddar cheese.

Spread into a greased 9×13 casserole dish.

Combine topping ingredients in a small bowl. Sprinkle over casserole and bake 35 minutes or until hot and bubbly and lightly browned. Serve warm.

Easy Chicken (Turkey) Tetrazzini

1 pound spaghetti cooked

1 pound chicken or turkey, cooked and chopped

10.5 ounce can cream of chicken soup

10.5 ounce can cream of mushroom soup

2 cups sour cream

1/2 cup butter melted

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 cup cheddar cheese

Parsley optional

Preheat oven to 350.

Spray a 9x13 baking pan with non-stick cooking spray, set aside. In large bowl whisk together soups, sour cream, butter, chicken broth, salt and pepper until combined.

Fold in your chicken until coated.

Add your spaghetti and toss to combine, pour into prepared baking dish and sprinkle with your cheeses.

Bake in oven for 40-45 minutes until cheese is melted.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with parsley if desired.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie

2 cups frozen peas and carrots

2 cups frozen green beans

1 cup sliced celery

⅔ cup butter

⅔ cup chopped onion

⅔ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon celery seed

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 ¾ cups chicken broth

1 ⅓ cups milk

4 cups cubed cooked turkey meat - light and dark meat mixed

4 (9-inch) unbaked pie crusts

Preheat an oven to 425 degrees.

Place the peas and carrots, green beans, and celery into a saucepan; cover with water, bring to a boil, and simmer over medium-low heat until the celery is tender, about 8 minutes. Drain the vegetables in a colander set in the sink, and set aside.

Melt the butter in a saucepan over medium heat, and cook the onion until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in 2/3 cup of flour, salt, black pepper, celery seed, onion powder, and Italian seasoning; slowly whisk in the chicken broth and milk until the mixture comes to a simmer and thickens. Remove from heat; stir the cooked vegetables and turkey meat into the filling until well combined.

Fit 2 pie crusts into the bottom of two nine-inch pie dishes. Spoon half the filling into each pie crust, then top each pie with another crust. Pinch and roll the top and bottom crusts together at the edge of each pie to seal, and cut several small slits into the top of the pies with a sharp knife to release steam.

Bake in the preheated oven until the crusts are golden brown and the filling is bubbly, 30 to 35 minutes. If the crusts are browning too quickly, cover the pies with aluminum foil after about 15 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes before serving.