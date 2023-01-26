Vaiden Friends of the Library are inviting the young and the young at heart to open house at the Vaiden Library.

Festivities at the library will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 14.

“The public is invited to come by to meet the Friends, enjoy light refreshments, and explore all the library has to offer our community,” said Kathy Noah and Janie Webb in a statement from the Friends of the Library.

The Friends are also “active and seeking new members to join the group as they work to improve the library and benefit the community as a whole,” according to Noah and Webb.

The Friends “provide additional help and resources that are beyond the library’s budget allotment. Their current project is having new flooring put down in the library’s conference room.”

Applications to join Friends of the Vaiden Library are available at the library, and dues are $5 per year.

“Other upcoming events the Friends will be helping with include National Library Week in April and the Summer Reading Program in June.

Visit the library regularly to keep updated on these and other activities,” Noah and Webb said.

“New computers have been installed and are being used frequently by patrons, along with copying and FAX services,” said Noah and Webb.

The Vaiden Library is currently offering fiction books in several categories along with non-fiction, audiobooks and DVDs.