National Library Week, April 19 through 25, is a time to celebrate the many ways libraries bring people together, spark imagination, and support lifelong learning. From books and digital resources to job assistance and creative programming, libraries are essential to thriving communities.

At MMRLS, we invite everyone to join the celebration! Whether you're a long-time patron, a new neighbor, or haven’t visited in a while, now is the perfect time to explore all the library has to offer.

Whatever brings you joy, the library has something for everyone. Whether you’re preparing for a career change, launching a business, raising a family, or embracing retirement, MMRLS is here to support your journey. Libraries serve as hubs for learning, creativity, and connection, helping people of all ages explore new ideas and opportunities.

Join us for special National Library Week events:

Winona-Montgomery County Library:

Art in the Library – Local art show in the library meeting room. April 20-24, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Open House – See what your library has to offer. We will have refreshments and a make-your-own bookmark station. April 20 at 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Adopt a Plant/Swap a Plant – Bring a plant to swap! Don’t have a plant? No problem! Take one of our free plants home with you! Quantities are limited, first-come, first-served. April 22 at 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bingo with Melinda Wells- Small prizes for our winners. April 23 at 2 p.m.

Adult Crafts – Pinecone Flowers on canvas. April 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Duck Hill Public Library:

Open House – Serving finger foods, local fellowship, Tuesday, April 21 at 2 p.m.

Mushroom Lamp Craft – [Create a lamp with various items, Thursday, April 23 at 1:30 p.m.

Kilmichael Public Library:

My Life, My Plan – Matthew Bennett, Modern Woodmen of America, will be discussing a plan to help get your life plans in order – April 14 at 2 p.m.

“Lettuce Celebrate” – A Salad Bar Luncheon for the community to help celebrate National Library Week – April 21 at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Happy Hearts & Healthy Starts – A program put on by Christie Huff, Tyler Holmes Memorial Hospital, for the Montgomery County Home Educators and any other children who would like to come. – April 23 at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

First celebrated in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

For more information about National Library Week events at the Winona, Duck Hill, and Kilmichael libraries, visit midmisslib.com and follow us on Facebook.