The Carroll Society for the Preservation of Antiquities is creating a new exhibit called Carroll County Musicians and Their Music at the Merrill Museum. Opening on Saturday, October 2, with the Pioneer Day Festival, the exhibit will open with exhibits on Mississippi John Hurt and Mack Allen Smith.

However, the Antiquities Society is also asking all Carroll County musicians or their families to submit the following information that will be incorporated into a book: a biography of the musician, information about their music, any interesting facts about the person or their music, pictures, and any links to YouTube performances. Submitting the information in a WORD document would be greatly appreciated but is not required. Pictures will be scanned and returned if desired. The earlier the information is submitted, the more likely it will be in the notebook by the Festival. However, we anticipate this to be an exhibit that continues to be added to for some time to come.

Information should be given to Pam Lee or sent to [email protected].