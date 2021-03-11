Delta State University’s Art Department is pleased to present an exhibition of recent paintings by an alumnus of its program, Tommy Goodman.

An opening reception for Goodman’s exhibition will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fielding Wright Art Center, located on Delta State’s campus. The reception is free and open to the public.

Goodman is a painter and retired architect based in Carrollton, Goodman graduated from Delta State with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 1968. He taught art at St. Andrews Episcopal Day School in Jackson for a few years before returning to school to pursue a degree in architecture at Auburn University, Auburn, Ala.

Goodman went on to build a successful career in architecture working as an architect and design principle with architecture firms in Jackson and Birmingham, Ala. His projects earned numerous regional, national, and international awards.

After retiring from his architectural practice, Goodman taught art and architecture as an adjunct professor at Mississippi State University. While he continues to serve as a consultant for historic restoration projects, since 2009 he has dedicated himself fully to his painting practice. He recently published a book surveying his paintings titled “Delta Artist Tommy Goodman: Painter/Architect.”

Goodman creates abstract paintings and large-scale landscapes inspired by the Mississippi Delta.

“Growing up in the Mississippi Delta, I have always been intrigued by the haunting horizontal vastness and variety in Delta panoramas, particularly the skies,” he shared. “As I paint from memory and past observations, the completed image is always an abstraction of the original experience.”

His landscapes paintings done in acrylic on paper offer sweeping panoramic views of the Delta. The unusual format of these landscapes recalls the work of 19th-century American landscapists such as Jasper F. Cropsey and George Inness but also betray Goodman’s background as an architect.

Recent paintings by Goodman will be on view at Delta State’s Wright Center Art Gallery from Nov. 4 to Dec. 2. The gallery is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is closed on weekends, holidays, and during semester breaks. Masks are required in all DSU facilities.

For more information, visit www.deltastate.edu/art/wright-center-art-gallery or call 662-846-4720.