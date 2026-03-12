JACKSON, Miss. – Although lower temperatures in the colder months can increase electricity use and energy costs, Entergy Mississippi is committed to helping customers stay warm and save money throughout the winter with bill management tools and resources. The company’s online Bill Toolkit connects customers with energy-efficiency tips and resources, as well as information about bill management and financial assistance options.

"At Entergy, we're here to support our customers and help them stay warm and save money throughout the winter months," said Robbie Kemp, vice president customer service, Entergy Mississippi. "Many customers may be struggling to manage their energy bills after experiencing prolonged cold weather recently. Our online Bill Toolkit provides easy access to bill management tools, energy efficiency resources and assistance options to help our customers take control of their energy use and costs."

Tracking energy use through myAdvisor

Customers can set electric usage alerts and monitor how much energy they use each day through bill management tools like myAdvisor, which is available through their myEntergy account online. Tracking usage over time can help customers identify trends that contribute to higher usage and budget their monthly expenses. With the myAdvisor dashboard, customers have access to not only usage and cost details, but also bill history and projections, analyzer tools and more. On the Entergy mobile app this information can be found by tapping the “usage” tab.

Managing bills through payment options

We also offer several flexible payment options, so customers can choose when, where and how they receive their bills.

Pick-A-Date allows customers to pay their bills when it works best for them.

Level Billing allows customers to “level out” seasonal energy use fluctuations, making their bills more consistent every month.

PaperFREE billing allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history.

AutoPay allows customers to avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deducted from their bank accounts.

We encourage customers who may need additional payment options to reach out. To see if you qualify for deferred payment arrangements or payment extensions, visit our mobile app or myEntergy.

Finding financial assistance

We are here to help customers needing extra help with paying their electric bills. Entergy partners with local and state organizations to connect qualified customers with financial help, including:

The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP provides financial assistance for energy bills and other energy-related expenses.

Single Stop makes it easy for customers to quickly and confidentially check their eligibility for federal, state and local financial assistance.

For more ways to save energy and money, customers can visit BillToolkit.entergy.com.

About Entergy Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We’re investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We’re also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at EntergyMississippi.com and connect with @EntergyMS on social media.