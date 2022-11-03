To the citizens of the Northern District of Carroll County, my name is Greg Avant, and I am a candidate for Justice Court Judge.

I am the son of Jimmy and Barbara Avant of Carrollton, the grandson of the late Paul and Ruby McCluskey of Carrollton, and the late Boyd and Imogene Avant of the Jefferson community in Carroll County. I have one brother, Brent Avant of Oxford. I am married to Alyssa Avant, formerly of Winona. We have three children: Baker, Lily, and Brady Avant.

I am a member of Providence Baptist Church of Carrollton, serving as a deacon. I am a 1991 graduate of Carroll Academy and a 2000 graduate of MDCC Law Enforcement Training Academy.

From April 1999 to December 2021 I was employed with the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a Probation / Parole Officer. During my time with MDOC, I received thousands of hours of in-service training. I served as a Field Training Officer, a Preliminary Hearing Officer, and a member of the Emergency Response Team. I also received numerous service awards including the Distinguished Service award.

On January 1, 2022, I was appointed Justice Court Judge Northern District due to my father's early retirement. While serving as judge, I have received continuing education and training through the Mississippi Judicial College.

My campaign has been traveling throughout the Northern District to make as many personal contacts as possible. If you have been missed, please accept this as my sincere request for your vote and support.

If elected I will be a fair and impartial judge and will treat every person with dignity and respect. On November 8, 2022, please vote Greg Avant, Justice Court Judge Northern District Carroll County.