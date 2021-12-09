Medicare beneficiaries may be wondering what’s going on with the cost of their outpatient coverage.

If they haven’t received the notice yet, they soon will that their premium for Medicare Part B is going up $21.60 per month, the largest dollar-wise increase in the program’s history.

According to The Associated Press, half of the increase can be blamed on a very expensive Alzheimer’s medication whose benefits are unproven. All senior citizens, regardless of the level of their cognitive functioning, are being required to fork out an extra $11 per month to help pay for Aduhelm, with its shocking sticker price of $56,000 a year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration acted prematurely to authorize the medication before its makers could show it is worth the money.

- The Greenwood Commonwealth