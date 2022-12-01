Mississippi’s College Board acts with too much secrecy. For years, it’s tried to keep wraps on presidential searches. Now it’s doing the same with presidential salaries.

In June, the College Board approved changes to the salaries of the eight university presidents, with all of them getting increases in the state-supported share of their compensation.

The raises were approved in a closed-door session, and, unlike past practice, the board did not make a public announcement of the changes. It wasn’t until August, when the minutes of the June meeting were published, did the news become accessible, and then someone would have had to be looking for it. Mississippi Today did just that recently.

Maybe this was an oversight by the College Board, but we suspect not.