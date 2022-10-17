A recent press release sought applicants for part-time work that should provide a strong degree of job security.

The Diabetes Coalition of Mississippi said it is hiring and training people to use something called the Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program, in which these employees will “coach” Medicare Part B recipients for a full year to make healthy lifestyle changes.

“For those that qualify for this Medicare Part B benefit, a Lifestyle Coach will provide in-person or live streaming coaching sessions to help participants eat healthier, exercise regularly, have less stress, adopt healthy habits, and reduce their chances of experiencing the onset of type 2 diabetes,” the press release said.

Mississippi’s 50th-in-America health statistics makes the state an ideal place for this kind of work. The press release said 8 of 10 Medicare recipients nationally have at least two chronic medical conditions, and 4 of 10 have four or more of them. Our worse-than-average health markers aren’t going away anytime soon, so anybody who signs on as a lifestyle coach ought to bring in some reliable side income.

The program’s goal is to reduce the condition known as prediabetes. That’s where a person has a higher-than-normal blood-sugar level, which increases the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The press release claimed this is the first effort in Mississippi to get lifestyle coaches involved in preventing conditions like diabetes and obesity. “This is a real opportunity for those wanting to make a difference in the lives of others while getting paid to do it,” it added.

Anyone interested in being a lifestyle coach should check out the website www.realizingdpp.com/mississippi. Since this program is a first for the state, it’s impossible to know whether it will make a difference. But it certainly can’t hurt to give it a try.

— Jack Ryan, McComb Enterprise-Journal

Nine former Soviet states oppose Russia

Further evidence of Vladimir Putin’s error in judgment when he invaded Ukraine came this past weekend, when nine European countries, all of which used to be behind the Soviet Union’s Iron Curtain, said NATO members should increase military aid to Ukraine.

The nine countries are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (all former Soviet republics), Czechia and Slovakia (formerly Czechoslovakia), North Macedonia and Montenegro (formerly part of Yugoslavia), along with Poland and Romania.

The people of these nations have first-hand experience of life under Russian control. And like the people of Ukraine, they have no wish to return to the failed theories of communism.

Why are there still Putin apologists in America? He has turned almost all of Europe against his country. That is how he will be remembered.

— Jack Ryan, McComb Enterprise-Journal