Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of November 02, 2021:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2020-CA-01402-COA

Trustmark National Bank v. Enlightened Properties, LLC; Harrison Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CH2:16-cv-00143-JS; Ruling Date: 11/19/2020; Ruling Judge: Jennifer Schloegel; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Not Participating.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CP-00919-COA

Jerome Williams a/k/a Jerome Alfred Williams v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CV-20(BB); Ruling Date: 07/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Bailey; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lauderdale County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CP-01031-COA

Antonio Burgin v. State of Mississippi; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-0061-CV1; Ruling Date: 08/26/2020; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lowndes County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

XX 2020-CA-00912-COA

Cassandra Jackson Green v. Supermarket Operations Inc. d/b/a McComb Market; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 57CI1:18-cv-00037; Ruling Date: 07/22/2020; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Dissents Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00183-COA

David Eugene Bowman v. Robin Sills Bowman; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:15-cv-00634-CS; Ruling Date: 12/19/2019; Ruling Judge: Michael Smith; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00465-COA

Kentrial Belk a/k/a Kentrail L. Belk a/k/a Kentrail Belk a/k/a Kentrial L. Belk a/k/a Trell a/k/a Kentrial Levex Belk v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0445-CVH; Ruling Date: 04/14/2020; Ruling Judge: Lee Howard; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-00750-COA

HL&C Marion, LLC v. DIMA Homes, Inc.; Marion Chancery Court; LC Case #: 46CH1:19-cv-00071-G; Ruling Date: 03/31/2020; Ruling Judge: Deborah Gambrell; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00788-COA

Omar Ali Rahman v. John Joseph Lyons; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:18-cv-00080; Ruling Date: 04/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Disposition: The appellee's motion for appellate attorney's fees is denied. Order entered 10/26/2021.