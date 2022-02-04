Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of May 10, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CA-00303-COA

Jimmie Fugler and Chuck Fugler v. Bank of Brookhaven; Lincoln Circuit Court; LC Case #: 43CI1:18-cv-00342; Ruling Date: 02/22/2021; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

XX 2021-WC-00352-COA

Darryl Keys v. Military Department Gulfport and Mississippi State Agencies Workers' Compensation Trust; LC Case #: 1705782-P-9040; Ruling Date: 03/04/2021; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McCarty, J. Specially Concurring Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CP-00099-COA

Belmon Smith a/k/a Belmon Jamal Smith v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 20-CV-227-SMP2; Ruling Date: 12/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Smith Murphey; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Panola County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-CA-01049-COA

John Prystupa v. Rankin County Board of Supervisors and Pearl River Valley Water Supply District; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:20-cv-00040-JR; Ruling Date: 06/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2020-CA-01253-COA

John Benjamin Schmidt v. Leslie Renee Schmidt (Gall); Harrison Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CH1:15-cv-00202-MA; Ruling Date: 10/21/2020; Ruling Judge: Margaret Alfonso; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

X 2021-SA-00020-COA

Carl Smith v. Mississippi Department of Public Safety; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00391; Ruling Date: 12/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-CA-00154-COA

McIntosh Transport, LLC v. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. and Empire Truck Sales, LLC; Lowndes Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0056-CV1; Ruling Date: 10/23/2020; Ruling Judge: James Kitchens, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Reversed, Rendered, and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CA-01047-COA

Shannon January Case v. Daniel Justin Case; Adams Chancery Court; LC Case #: 01CH1:19-cv-00035-EVD; Ruling Date: 07/31/2020; Ruling Judge: Edward Patten, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-CA-00866-COA

Dean Wadley v. Kelvin Hubbs; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:21-cv-00421-EFP; Ruling Date: 07/19/2021; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-KA-00264-COA

Willis Delano Murray v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30769; Ruling Date: 03/02/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Rankin County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-KA-00281-COA

Trabis Roger Bailey a/k/a Trabis Bailey a/k/a Trabis Rodrick Bailey v. State of Mississippi; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: B24011900698; Ruling Date: 02/10/2021; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Harrison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-SA-00089-COA

Rebecca Finley v. Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00039; Ruling Date: 12/31/2020; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-CC-00459-COA

Rhonda Boyd v. Mississippi Department of Corrections; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:19-cv-00518; Ruling Date: 04/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-01055-COA

Roy Hal Parker, Jr., as Conservator of the Estate of William Matthew Ross, a vulnerable adult and incompetent to manage his affairs; James Hal Ross, Jr.; and Jason Hurdle Ross v. Suzanne Dickson Ross, Individually, as Trustee of the James Hal Ross Revocable Trust, as Executrix of the Estate of James Hal Ross, and as Member/Manager of H and S I, LLC, H & S II, LLC, H & S III, LLC, and H & S IV, LLC; H and S I, LLC; H & S II, LLC; H & S III, LLC; H & S IV, LLC; Thomas W. Dallas; Fred M. Harrell, Jr.; Pinnacle Trust Company Inc.; Pinnacle Holding Company, LLC d/b/a Pinnacle Trust Company; and Pinnacle Holding Company Inc.; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:18-cv-01110; Ruling Date: 08/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Haydn Roberts; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Remanded in Part. Appellants and appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., and Greenlee, J.; McDonald, J., Joins In Part. Dissenting Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., and Greenlee, J., Join This Opinion. McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2021-TS-01324-COA

Floyd Andrew Lawrence, Jr. a/k/a Floyd Lawrence a/k/a Wiggie a/k/a Floyd Lawrence, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Wilkinson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-KR-0008; Ruling Date: 06/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, the appellant and his attorney, Wayne Dowdy, shall have one final opportunity to show cause why this appeal should not be dismissed as untimely. Their response is due no later than thirty days from the entry of this order. Copies of this order shall be mailed to Wayne Dowdy at the post office box and physical return address that he listed on the appellant's December 2021 certificate of compliance. A copy of this order shall also be mailed to the appellant at the address for the facility where he is currently housed as stated on the website for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. A copy of this order shall also be mailed to the Inmate Legal Assistance Program (ILAP) at the facility where the appellant is housed. Upon receipt of this order, ILAP shall immediately deliver a copy to the appellant. ILAP shall then send the Mississippi Clerk of Appellate Courts an inmate confirmation notice demonstrating that the appellant has received a copy of this order. Smith, J., not participating. Order entered 05/09/2022.