Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of June 21, 2022:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-CP-00495-COA

Jeffrey Courtjay Jackson v. Charles R. Mullins, Individually and in His Official Capacity as Chairman of the Mississippi Bar Committee on Professional Responsibility; Robert Glen Waddle, Individually and in His Official Capacity as Director and Counsel of the Mississippi Bar Consumer Assistance Program; Mark McClinton; James Andrew Yelton, Individually and in His Official Capacity as Family Master of Panola County, Mississippi; and Lyndsey (Panola County DHS); Panola Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 54CH2:21-cv-00044; Ruling Date: 04/22/2021; Ruling Judge: Percy Lynchard, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

XX 2021-CA-00053-COA

Tina Franco and Roddy A. Vanacor v. Linda A. Ferrill and Charles A. Ferrill; Hancock Chancery Court; LC Case #: 23CH1:19-cv-00196-MA; Ruling Date: 12/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Margaret Alfonso; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by Lawrence, J. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Lawrence, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CA-00848-COA

Haley Stuckey v. Thomas Stuckey; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:13-cv-01522-DNH; Ruling Date: 07/02/2020; Ruling Judge: D. Harris, Sr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CA-00157-COA

Leland School District v. Michell C. Brown; Washington Chancery Court; LC Case #: 76CH1:17-cv-00820; Ruling Date: 01/04/2021; Ruling Judge: David Chandler; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Affirmed. On Cross-Appeal: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-01271-COA

James J. Brumfield a/k/a James Brumfield v. State of Mississippi; Walthall Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-14-T; Ruling Date: 10/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Michael Taylor; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Walthall County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-CA-00119-COA

Morgan Kelley v. Kassi Zitzelberger f/k/a Kassi Zitzelberger Kelley; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:19-cv-00678-MAM; Ruling Date: 08/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Mark Maples; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00022-COA

J.D., by and through her Natural Mother and Next Friend, Jileta Mingo v. McComb School District; Pike Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-062-PCT-PCS; Ruling Date: 12/12/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Lawrence and Smith, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00806-COA

Eugene Butler a/k/a Eugene Michael Butler, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: B2301-2017-132; Ruling Date: 10/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith, J., not participating.