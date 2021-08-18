Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In July, Unemployment rates were lower in 17 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 33 states.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 38 states and the District of Columbia, and was essentially unchanged in 12 states in July of 2021.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of May 2021) stands at 6.1 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for July 2020 was reported as 8.5 percent (a 2.4 percent decrease from this point last year).

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the year was 6.4 percent (in January, 2021).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 5.4 percent, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than June 2021 (last month's report). It currently stands at 4.8 points lower than in July 2020.

The full report can be read by clicking here.