The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary.

In April, Unemployment rates were lower in April in 12 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 38 states.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 9 states and the District of Columbia, decreased in 2 states, and was essentially unchanged in 39 states in April 2021.

Mississippi's unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in January, 2021 -- down a full percentage point from October's 2020 rate of 7.4 percent.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of April 2021) stands at 6.2 percent.

In comparison, the unemployment rate for April 2020 was reported as 15.7 percent (a 9.5 percent decrease from this point last year).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 6.1 percent, but stands at 8.7 percentage points lower than in April 2020.

