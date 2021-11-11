Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays. Since my parents went to Heaven in 2018, things have felt different.

I inherited their beautiful dining room suite. At the time I thought, why in the world would they do that? I've learned a lot since then, and I love cooking and having family and friends over to eat. Now Thanksgiving is not only a family celebration but a friend celebration as well. We always make a place for anyone who is alone for the holiday.

I thought I would share my favorite desserts with you. These make me think of my family sitting at that beautiful antique table enjoying each other and laughing.

Enjoy!

Strawberry Pecan Cake

Dot Sexton's recipe

1 package white cake mix

1 package small strawberry Jell-O

2/3 cup oil

1/2 cup milk

1 cup pecans

4 eggs

1 cup coconut

1 cup strawberries (frozen 8 ounces, sweetened) with juice

Mix and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Icing

1 stick butter, softened

1 box powdered sugar

1 cup coconut

1 cup pecans

1 cup strawberries (frozen 8oz, sweetened) with juice

Mix and spread over warm cake.

Refrigerate.

Black Forrest Trifle

8 ounces cool whip

8 ounces cream cheese

1/4 cup milk

2 cans cherry pie filling

24 brownies homemade or store bought

Combine milk cream cheese and cool whip beat until smooth

Layer with crumbled brownies and pie filling.

Hummingbird Cake

Southern Momma’s recipe

3 tablespoon butter

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting pans

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

1 cup plus 1/2 cup sugar

1 cup packed light brown sugar

3 eggs, beaten

1 8 ounce can crushed pineapple with juices (unsweetened)

2 cups mashed ripe bananas (about 5 bananas)

1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil

1/2 cup sour cream

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Icing

8 tablespoons butter, room temperature

12 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

16 ounce bag confectioners' sugar, sifted

coconut flakes or chopped nuts, for garnishing the top

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottoms of three 9" round cake pans with parchment paper.

Grease each pan with butter and dust with flour, tap out excess.

In a large bowl, sift the flour, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda, and salt together. Stir in the pecans and set aside.

In a separate large mixing bowl beat the sugar, brown sugar, and eggs together on high speed until smooth. Add the pineapple and juice, bananas, oil, sour cream, and vanilla; mix until combined. Add the flour/pecan mixture and mix on low speed until evenly combined.

Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans.

Bake about 50 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean from center.

Transfer cakes to wire racks and let sit for 15 minutes then turn out each cake and allow to cool.

In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with a paddle, beat the butter and cream cheese together on low speed 3 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Add the confectioners' sugar a cup or two at a time mixing on low speed until all of it is incorporated. Beat on medium speed 5-6 minutes until light and fluffy.

Frost cake and sprinkle with coconut flakes or chopped nuts