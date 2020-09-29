Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will officially cut the ribbon at the new Mississippi Trade Mart on the State Fairgrounds on Thursday, October 1. A building dedication will take place at 8:30 a.m. in Exhibit Hall A. Following the dedication, there will be a ceremonial ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. in the foyer of the new Trade Mart. The public is invited to attend.

Miss Mississippi Mary Margaret Hyer will open the building dedication program with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” followed by musical performances and remarks by local faith leaders. Following the dedication, Governor Tate Reeves and Commissioner Gipson will provide remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

The Mississippi State Fairgrounds attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from across Mississippi and throughout the country and serves as one of the largest economic drivers in the City of Jackson. The new Trade Mart is attached to the Mississippi Coliseum, expanding the functionality and flexibility of both facilities. Approaching 110,000 square feet, the new facility includes a lobby, commercial-sized kitchen, two cafes, a reception area and three massive trade halls. The trade halls provide a large, covered space for exterior events such as the Mississippi State Fair. For large events, the Coliseum, which recently underwent a $2.2 million arena renovation, may be used as a connected fourth bay for the Trade Mart.

The Mississippi Legislature authorized $30 million to build the new Trade Mart and make improvements to the Mississippi Fairgrounds. The new Mississippi Trade Mart was designed by Wier Boerner Allin Architecture, and Fountain Construction was the general contractor.