Carroll County authorities are holding a 19-year-old man for questioning in the apparent weekend homicide of a 6-year-old Vaiden boy.

Carroll County deputies picked up the man, also of Vaiden, shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday in the town, according a release from the Sheriff’s Department. He is facing possible charges in the death of Orlando “King” Pittman, the release said.

Orlando’s body was found Saturday night during an investigation of a fire in one of the units at Vaiden Rentals Apartments on Court Street. The Sheriff’s Department said the fire was reported at about 7 p.m. and it was subsequently determined that it has been intentionally set.

Orlando appeared to have been killed before the fire started, the release said. His body was found hidden in a closet inside the apartment.

The release did not disclose the manner of the child’s death. It said that the body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation.

“At this time, this is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released by any means other than press releases,” the Sheriff’s Department statement said.