Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of September 23, 2021:

EN BANC

XXX 2018-CT-01184-SCT

Stacey Davis v. James Leslie Henderson; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:04-cv-00820; Ruling Date: 06/04/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Clark, III; Majority Opinion: Beam, J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Reversed. The Judgment of the Madison County Chancery Court is Reinstated and Affirmed. Appellant and Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined by King, P.J. Coleman, J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Votes: King, P.J., Joins This Opinion. Dissenting Opinion: Coleman, J.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01081-SCT

Arsenio Robinson v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 6746; Ruling Date: 07/16/2018; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: Arsenio Robinson's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens, P.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. To Grant: King, P.J., and Ishee, J. Order entered 9/17/21.

EN BANC

XXX 2019-IA-01265-SCT

Obert Law Group, P.A. and Keith D. Obert v. Janet T. Holt, in Her Capacity as Executrix for the Estate of Dr. Edwin L. Holt, Jr. and Premier Trust, Inc., as Trustee for the Minor Beneficiaries; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:16-cv-00524; Ruling Date: 07/19/2019; Ruling Judge: James Walker; Majority Opinion: Maxwell, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ., Concur. Kitchens, P.J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion. Griffis, J., Dissents with Separate Written Opinion Joined in Part by Kitchens and King, P.JJ. Ishee, J., not participating. Dissenting Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Dissenting Opinion: Griffis, J. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Join This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01434-SCT

Katrina Jackson Champ, Wrongful Death Beneficiary of James Earl Bernard, III, Deceased v. Mississippi Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-KV-0073-J; Ruling Date: 08/15/2019; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Disposition: Katrina Jackson Champ's Petition for Writ of Certiorari is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 9/20/21.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01612-SCT

Norris Alexander a/k/a Norris Crawford Alexander a/k/a Bugger v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: CR97-136JMP2; Ruling Date: 09/26/2019; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Disposition: The Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by the State of Mississippi is granted. To Grant: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Coleman, J. Chamberlin, J., not participating. Order entered 9/14/21.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00904-SCT

Micheal Taylor, Executor of the Estate of Mary Markwell, Deceased v. Cheryl Markwell Tolbert; Tate Chancery Court; LC Case #: 69CH1:19-cv-00386; Ruling Date: 08/12/2020; Ruling Judge: Percy Lynchard, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by the appellant is denied.

EN BANC

2021-BD-00267-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Kevin C. Angel; Disposition: The Mississippi Bar's Motion for Reimbursement of Costs and Expenses is granted. Angel shall reimburse the Mississippi Bar $265 for costs and expenses incurred in this proceeding, which shall be paid within thirty days after entry of the Court's order. See this Court's decision handed down this date.

EN BANC

X 2021-BD-00267-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Kevin C. Angel; Majority Opinion: Griffis, J. Disposition: Based on Rules 13 and 20(c) of the Rules of Discipline for the Mississippi State Bar, Kevin C. Angel is placed on disability inactive status and is not permitted to practice law in the State of Mississippi until reinstatement of privileges by order of this Court. Subject to this Court's order, Angel must comply with the requirements set forth in Rule 11 of the Rules of Discipline for the Mississippi State Bar. Angel is allowed to seek reinstatement to the practice of law in Mississippi pursuant to Rules 12 and 23 of the Rules of Discipline for the Mississippi State Bar. Angel shall reimburse the Mississippi Bar $265 for costs and expenses incurred in this proceeding, which shall be paid within thirty days after the entry of the Court's order. The Clerk of the Court shall send copies of this Court's final order to Kevin C. Angel and to the Mississippi Bar. Kevin C. Angel is taxed with costs. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Ishee, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2021-BD-00435-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Richard L. Reynolds; Disposition: The Mississippi Bar's Motion for Reimbursement of Costs and Expenses is granted. Reynolds is assessed all costs of this disciplinary proceeding, including the $200 formal complaint filing fee and the $30 service of process fee. See this Court's decision handed down this date.

EN BANC

X 2021-BD-00435-SCT

The Mississippi Bar v. Richard L. Reynolds; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Richard L. Reynolds is disbarred from the practice of law in the State of Mississippi. Reynolds is assessed all costs of this disciplinary proceeding, including the $200 formal complaint filing fee and the $30 service of process fee. Richard L. Reynolds is taxed with costs. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.