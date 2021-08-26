On Saturday, August 28, 2021, the Clarke County Chamber of Commerce will host its 6th Annual Clarke County River Fun Run on the beautiful Chickasawhay. It will start at 8 a.m. at the Quitman boat ramp and it will end at the DeSoto boat ramp. This is a great opportunity to have fun and be with friends and/or make new friends. Deadline to ensure a t-shirt will be Thursday, August 19th, or they can be mailed afterwards. Registration form can be emailed or can be picked up at the Chamber office. Call the Chamber office for more information or if you have questions at 601-776-5701.