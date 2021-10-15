Friends of Clarkco is excited to have their annual Bluegrass in the Park at Clarkco State Park on October 23. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and last until 8:00 p.m.

They have a variety of singers lined up to perform: Bounds and Determined with its seven time champion fiddle player, King Mountain Band, Patchwork String Band, Hylton Tyler Overstreet, and Rhonda Kelly.

The event only costs $2 per person to enter, and Friends of Clarkco anticipates a great response from the community for the event.

“We are very lucky that all the bands and singers want to help us promote Clarkco! We hope we have a big crowd to enjoy the day!” exclaimed Friends of Clarkco President Marsha Roberts. “Where else can you enjoy a day of Bluegrass for $2 per person, which is the state park entry fee?! We hope you will come buy a meal from Friends of Clarkco to help with the cost of the event! We love Clarkco, and you will too. Bring your lawn chair and a tent if you would like; set up and enjoy! Thank you in advance for your support!”

Enjoy a day in the park at Clarkco with this family friendly event and listen to some great Bluegrass music on October 23!

Look for more information in next week’s Tribune.